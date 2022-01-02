Seahawks' home finale could be last for Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll duo: report

Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions could reportedly be the last time fans see Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll on the same sideline at Lumen Field.

Sources told ESPN that the general feeling is that the famed duo, which saw two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, will not return for the 2022 season.

RUSSELL WILSON CLAIMS THERE’S UNCERTAINTY IN HIS RETURN TO THE SEAHAWKS NEXT SEASON

Trade talks are reportedly expected to begin again in the offseason, ESPN reported.

Rumors that this could be Wilson’s last season in Seattle were reignited on Thursday when the veteran quarterback hinted at the possibility that Sunday’s home game could potentially be his last.

"I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle]," Wilson said. "But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite having one of his worst seasons in a decade, Wilson added that the goal is to win at least three more Super Bowls. The real question is if that’s achievable in Seattle.

"I hope so," he said. "Obviously we can’t do it not being in the playoffs right now. But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces and I think that we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It’s been a tough season."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Wilson said his hopes were to stay 20 years in Seattle after a report suggested he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants , Denver Broncos or New Orleans Saints .

Wilson currently has two years remaining on his contract.