Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks' home finale could be last for Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll duo: report

Peporter last month suggested Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos or Saints

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions could reportedly be the last time fans see Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll on the same sideline at Lumen Field. 

Sources told ESPN that the general feeling is that the famed duo, which saw two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, will not return for the 2022 season. 

RUSSELL WILSON CLAIMS THERE’S UNCERTAINTY IN HIS RETURN TO THE SEAHAWKS NEXT SEASON

Trade talks are reportedly expected to begin again in the offseason, ESPN reported.

Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks looks on alongside Russell Wilson before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Rumors that this could be Wilson’s last season in Seattle were reignited on Thursday when the veteran quarterback hinted at the possibility that Sunday’s home game could potentially be his last. 

"I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle]," Wilson said. "But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to throw against the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, California. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Despite having one of his worst seasons in a decade, Wilson added that the goal is to win at least three more Super Bowls. The real question is if that’s achievable in Seattle. 

"I hope so," he said. "Obviously we can’t do it not being in the playoffs right now. But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces and I think that we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It’s been a tough season."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is congratulated by head coach Pete Carroll after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Earlier this month, Wilson said his hopes were to stay 20 years in Seattle after a report suggested he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos or New Orleans Saints

Wilson currently has two years remaining on his contract.

