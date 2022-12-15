Seahawks' DK Metcalf talks Gatorade partnership, defying low expectations

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf might be one of the strongest and most athletic wide receivers in the NFL today, and his abilities on the field have garnered him a partnership with Gatorade.

Metcalf partnered with the sports drink company to unveil their new line of caffeinated energy drinks called Fast Twitch. The commercial for the drink dropped Thursday night during the Seahawks’ NFC West battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

The spot featured 49ers tight end George Kittle and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs among others.

The Pro Bowler is described as being one of the most explosive players in the NFL, which he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview meant a lot to him.

"It means a lot for others to recognize anything that I do, whether that be on the field, off the field or any of my attributes," he said. "But they just incorporating me into this product speaks volumes about what they see."

Metcalf said following in the footsteps of some of the most iconic athletes who have partnered with the brand before him meant a lot to him as well.

"You grow up seeing players like Michael Jordan and Usain Bolt all a part of the Gatorade family, and I’ll even throw Serena Williams in there as well, but to just be a part of a lineage of athletes, GOATs, like that means a lot to me. I’m just trying to get where they are today," he told Fox News Digital.

Metcalf and the Seahawks entered Week 15 battling for the NFC West title with the 49ers in what was expected to be a down year because of the big trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. However, after 14 weeks, the team was knocking on the door of the playoffs.

"The season is always good when you can win games, and you can stay healthy throughout the season like we’ve been able to do," Metcalf explained to Fox News Digital. "But I think we still have room for improvement in a lot of areas but the season’s far from over.

"Speaking in general on the expectations for the season, we always knew what we had inside the building, in the organization. But it was just time for everybody else to see the type of players that we had in the organization like Geno Smith, Jordan Brooks, Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett and so forth. It’s been great for people to acknowledge us but at the time, we already knew that we were capable of."