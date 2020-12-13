Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' DK Metcalf celebrates TD with some light camera work, gets birthday card from teammates

Metcalf has bounced back from a tough game last week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf was having a good first half against the New York Jets on Sunday evening and was celebrating as such.

Metcalf caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to start the second quarter against the Jets and took his celebration to the Lumen Field stands.

The second-year wide receiver went into the stands and briefly took control of the on-field camera as his responsibilities on the football field appeared to grow even larger.

He also received an early birthday card from his teammates as part of the celebration. Metcalf is set to turn 23 years old on Monday.

Metcalf has quickly turned into the Seahawks’ most fearsome receiver but was coming off a mediocre game in a 17-12 loss to the New York Giants last week.

He only had five catches for 80 yards and did not score a touchdown. Coming into the game against the Jets, Metcalf had gone two consecutive games without a score for the first time this season.

So far, he’s leading the league with 1,119 receiving yards. He has nine touchdown catches and 63 total receptions for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reads a birthday note handed him by his teammates after he scored a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle is still vying for an NFC West crown as the latter half of the season heats up.

