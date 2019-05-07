San Francisco Giants' Pablo Sandoval accomplishes historic feat in loss to Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants infielder Pablo Sandoval completed a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in more than a century by a Major League Baseball player.

In the Giants’ 12-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Sandoval hit a home run, stole a base and pitched a scoreless inning.

The last person to do that? New York Giants pitcher Christy Mathewson...in 1905.

In that May 23, 1905 game, Mathewson threw nine scoreless innings, hit a home run and stole a base, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

ESPN noted that Chief Johnson also recorded the same statistic for the Federal League’s Kansas City Packers in 1915.

“It was fun,” Sandoval told reporters after the game, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was a tough loss. Whatever I can do to help this team. I’m going to be a man. I’m going to take a punch and sacrifice everything to help the bullpen to rest one more day.”

Sandoval finished the game 1-for-4 with three RBI. He’s hitting .250 with a .783 OPS this season for the Giants. With the loss, San Francisco is now 15-20.