Sam Mayer edges Ryan Sieg by .002 seconds to win Xfinity Series race in Texas: 'That's unreal'

The Xfinity Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon came down to the final lap between Sam Mayer and Ryan Sieg.

Mayer made a last-lap pass of Sieg. He and Sieg raced hard toward the start-finish line. But it was Mayer who came away with the victory by 0.002 seconds.

"That’s unreal. I mean, I was like a second and a half back, probably, at one point. So to make up that much time in that little amount of time is certainly unreal," Mayer said. "We led the most important lap. . . . We didn’t dominate by any means, but we certainly worked our tails off to get to that point to win like that."

Sieg sped from 10th to first place in four laps just before the final caution flag of the race. He was leading heading into the final lap of the race, but that was when Mayer caught up to him.

Sieg got to the inside of Mayer on the final turn but missed out on the victory by a few inches.

"The first emotion is definitely disappointment. We had it. We were leading at the end," Sieg said. "We got up front, but we just got too tight. I was doing all I could do. I was changing lines, changing brakes, changing everything.

"It was just that close. I saw him coming. I was doing all I could do. In the end, I was just trying to run him into the wall to win the race. We were just so close."

Justin Allageir finished in third place with A.J. Allmendinger, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Ryan Truex, Sammy Smith, Jesse Love and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top 10.

Mayer moved to 14th in the standings, while Sieg moved to 11th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.