NASCAR fines Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase for throwing bumper at another car after wreck

Gase took exception to Dawson Cram's actions, which led to his car crashing in Richmond

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Joey Gase was fined by NASCAR after throwing his rear bumper at a fellow driver’s car during Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 Xfinity Series race. 

NASCAR officials announced Wednesday Gase would be fined $5,000 for his actions, which violated safety rules.

Gase, racing in his No. 35 Chevrolet, had his vehicle turned around on Lap 174 and was sent into the wall.

Joey Gase throws his bumper

Joey Gase, driver of the No. 35 NCPC Race Against Crime Chevrolet, throws his rear bumper cover at the No. 4 TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet driven by Dawson Cram after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway March 30, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Upon replay, it appeared Dawson Cram’s No. 4 Chevrolet was the reason for the crash, and Gase couldn’t control his emotions. 

After hopping out of his car, Gase pulled off the remaining piece of his fiberglass rear bumper and launched it at Cram’s car as it traveled around Richmond Raceway. 

Gase’s bumper landed on Cram’s windshield as Cram drove away. 

The incident went viral on social media. Gase also spoke about what led to the crash.

"I think just him not having his head screwed on right," Gase said of Cram. "He has his first opportunity ever in Xfinity. I know (team owner) Johnny Davis isn’t in the business of wrecking race cars. We’re a small team and racing hard for the lucky dog, and apparently (he) just didn’t know how to lift.

Joey Gase rips off his bumper

Joey Gase, driver of the No. 35 NCPC Race Against Crime Chevrolet, removes his wrecked rear bumper after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway March 30, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

"So, maybe his throttle’s stuck. I don’t know."

Cram finished 25th in the race, and he posted to Instagram afterward without any mention of Gase. 

""P25! Proud of the entire @jdmotorsports01 crew for working hard to get headed in the right direction! Thank you @ksdtcpa and @flsheriffsyr for riding along!" he wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"Happy Easter and remember HE IS RISEN!"

Joey Gase looks on racetrack

Joey Gase, driver of the No. 35 Cancun Mexican Grill & Bar Toyota, during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway Sept. 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Gase has had a slow start to the new season. His best finish has been 29th in three races. He is still searching for his first career win in the Xfinity and Cup Series. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.