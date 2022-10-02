Saints' Wil Lutz misses game-tying field goal by inches, ball hits post twice

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz had a valiant attempt to tie the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in the final seconds of their Week 4 matchup but missed by inches.

Lutz attempted a 61-yard field goal to send the game into overtime in London, but the ball hit off the left upright then off the crossbar before falling into the end zone. The kick was no good.

Minnesota won the game, 28-25.

Lutz had nailed a 60-yard field goal to tie the game earlier in the fourth quarter, but it was met by Vikings kicker Greg Joseph’s 47-yard field goal that gave the team the lead and eventually the win. Joseph made all five of his field-goal attempts while Lutz was 1-for-2.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was 25-for-38 with 273 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. His lone touchdown pass went to Alexander Mattison. Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 147 yards as he appeared to bounce back from a tough two weeks. He also added a rushing touchdown.

For the Saints, Andy Dalton got the start. He was 20-for-28 with 236 passing yards and a touchdown pass to rookie Chris Olave. Latavius Murray had 57 yards on 11 carries with a score.

The Vikings improved to 3-1 with the victory. The Saints fell to 1-3.