New Orleans Saints
Saints' Ty Montgomery suffers gruesome finger injury during Titans game

Ty Montgomery signed with the Saints in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery suffered a gruesome finger injury during the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Montgomery was running a route during an incomplete pass play in the first quarter, and the CBS broadcast panned to his finger, which showed to be completely out of sorts.

Ty Montgomery #88 of the New Orleans Saints catches a ball while being chased by Adoree' Jackson #22 of the New York Giants during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old was taken out of the game and was initially ruled as questionable to return, but he never came back into the game. His status for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear, but by the looks up his appendage, he could be on the injury report later this week.

Montgomery is in his second season with the Saints after playing more than three with the Green Bay Packers, a half-season with the Baltimore Ravens and one more with the New York Jets. He joined the Saints prior to the start of the 2020 season, but only played in six games.

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;  New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery (88) with the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Juston Burris (31) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

New Orleans has dealt with a series of injuries this season, which has already seen an increase in targets for Montgomery.

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;  New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery (88) runs during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

In eight games, he has six catches for 54 yards. He also has 13 rushing yards on four carries.

New Orleans is 5-4 this season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com