Saints' Ty Montgomery suffers gruesome finger injury during Titans game

New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery suffered a gruesome finger injury during the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Montgomery was running a route during an incomplete pass play in the first quarter, and the CBS broadcast panned to his finger, which showed to be completely out of sorts.

The 28-year-old was taken out of the game and was initially ruled as questionable to return, but he never came back into the game. His status for this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is unclear, but by the looks up his appendage, he could be on the injury report later this week.

Montgomery is in his second season with the Saints after playing more than three with the Green Bay Packers, a half-season with the Baltimore Ravens and one more with the New York Jets. He joined the Saints prior to the start of the 2020 season, but only played in six games.

New Orleans has dealt with a series of injuries this season, which has already seen an increase in targets for Montgomery.

In eight games, he has six catches for 54 yards. He also has 13 rushing yards on four carries.

New Orleans is 5-4 this season.