Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Saints prepping to start rookie Ian Book after Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill placed on COVID list: report

If Book does get the start, it will be his first–ever NFL game

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New Orleans Saints have struggled with their quarterback situation this season, but things took another turn on Thursday after both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving way to rookie Ian Book, according to a report. 

The Saints are preparing to start the 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. 

BUCS’ TOM BRADY OPENS UP ABOUT VIRAL MELTDOWN, COLORFUL EXCHANGE WITH SAINTS COACH

If Book does get the start, it will be his first NFL game. 

Ian Book of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville. 

Ian Book of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"I enjoyed watching his tape. He's got some swag to him. He's got some moxie to him. He knows how to play football," a source told Pelissero of Book. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New Orleans went 5-2 in games started by QB Jameis Winston, who took over this season for the retired Drew Brees. But Winston went out for the season with a knee injury during their Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints have lost every game that Siemian has started.

Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans on Oct. 31, 2021.

Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans on Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill has had better luck but in the Saints' latest win over the Bucs, he was just 13-of-27 for 154 yards and no touchdowns. 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is congratulated by tight end Garrett Griffin after his touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is congratulated by tight end Garrett Griffin after his touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

At 7-7, the Saints will need a win against Miami to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com