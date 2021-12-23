Saints prepping to start rookie Ian Book after Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill placed on COVID list: report

The New Orleans Saints have struggled with their quarterback situation this season, but things took another turn on Thursday after both Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, giving way to rookie Ian Book, according to a report.

The Saints are preparing to start the 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins , according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

If Book does get the start, it will be his first NFL game.

"I enjoyed watching his tape. He's got some swag to him. He's got some moxie to him. He knows how to play football," a source told Pelissero of Book.

New Orleans went 5-2 in games started by QB Jameis Winston, who took over this season for the retired Drew Brees. But Winston went out for the season with a knee injury during their Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints have lost every game that Siemian has started.

Hill has had better luck but in the Saints' latest win over the Bucs, he was just 13-of-27 for 154 yards and no touchdowns.

At 7-7, the Saints will need a win against Miami to keep their playoff hopes alive.