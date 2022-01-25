Saints' Sean Payton on coaching: 'That's not where my heart is right now'

Sean Payton resigned as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Following several weeks of rumors and speculation, Payton officially announced the news during a press conference.

"I still have a vision for doing things in football," Payton said. "And I'll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. But that's not where my heart is right now. It's not at all."

Payton’s departure from the Saints comes just a day after owner Gayle Benson told reporters on Monday that no one within the organization knew if the 58-year-old coach would be returning the following season.

"We don't know. You know, who knows? We'll find out soon enough, I guess," Benson said. "I don't think any of us know. But he'll let us know soon enough."

Payton began his career as a head coach with the Saints in 2006 after serving as an assistant coach to several other teams in the league. With the addition of free agent Drew Brees, Payton led New Orleans to its first playoff appearance in six years with a 10-6 record and a divisional title in his inaugural season.

Just four years later, he would guide New Orleans to the team's first Super Bowl victory with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In his 15-seasons as head coach, Payton boasts a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 record in the postseason. The Saints have amassed seven NFC South titles under Payton’s leadership.