New Orleans Saints rookie Carl Granderson gets jail time for sexual battery

New Orleans Saints rookie Carl Granderson was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail after he pleaded no contest to sexual battery and unlawful contact charges.

Granderson, who was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent, was accused of inappropriately touching two women while at the University of Wyoming. He entered the plea after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Judge Tori Kricken rejected the punishment of one year of unsupervised probation laid out in the deal after listening to testimony from two students who accused Granderson of molesting them as they slept at his apartment after Wyoming’s final game of the 2018 season, according to the Laramie Boomerang.

Granderson’s actions demonstrated “very little sense of responsibility,” Kricken said. He was taken away in handcuffs after the hearing.

Both women said after the hearing that the punishment was too lenient and that Granderson should have pleaded guilty.

“I have never been so terrified in my life,” one of the women said. “I sat there and looked for my keys because they had pepper spray on them, but they were nowhere to be found.”

TENNESSEE TITANS COACH MIKE VRABEL REVEALS HORRIFYING DEAL HE'D MAKE TO WIN ANOTHER SUPER BOWL

The other said she was called a “slut” by other members of the Wyoming Cowboys football team.

Granderson, a defensive lineman, was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference player and was expected to be taken in the draft before he was charged in February.

The Saints have not commented on the charges.

If Granderson serves his full sentence, it would not be over until after the 2019 regular season. He must be on supervised probation for a year after being released, which can be done in another state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sexual battery plea does not require him to register as a sex offender in Wyoming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.