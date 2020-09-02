Saints owner Gayle Benson visits team practice amid COVID-19 recovery

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson visited the team’s training camp facility on Wednesday, days after officials said that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Saints shared a photo of a mask-clad Benson speaking with head coach Sean Payton on the team’s official Twitter account. The photo marked Benson’s first appearance since her diagnosis was revealed.

SAINTS OWNER GAYLE BENSON DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19

Benson, 73, also owns the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. Last week, team officials that Benson had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and was receiving daily medical care for the virus. Her illness did not require hospitalization.

“Mrs. Benson wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. She is progressing well and improving daily,” the teams said in a joint statement at the time. “She has not missed a day of work calls at Saints and Pelicans and has participated in daily NBA and NFL owners calls.”

Benson became principal owner of the Saints and Pelicans following the 2018 death of her husband, billionaire businessman Tom Benson. She has a personal net worth of $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

The Saints will begin their 2020 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM