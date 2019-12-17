New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas eyeing his own historic mark

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is eyeing his own historic number this season, following in the footsteps of teammate Drew Brees.

Thomas had 12 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. He moves within 10 catches of Marvin Harrison’s single-season receptions record.

Harrison caught 143 passes for 1,722 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2002 season. Harrison’s record was tested in 2015 by then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. However, both players finished with 136.

Thomas passed Brown’s 2014 mark on Monday.

It’s not the first time Thomas had made the list. The Saints star put up 125 receptions last season along with 1,405 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

His 2018 performance led to a big contract extension in the offseason. The Saints and Thomas agreed to a five-year, $96.2 million deal. He is the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league next to Jones.

The Saints and Thomas have two more games left in the season. New Orleans faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. Thomas has had 10 or more catches in three of the last four weeks and should be able to eclipse Harrison’s mark if that production continues.