New Orleans Saints
Saints' Marshon Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

Lattimore was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge last week after failing to inform police during a traffic stop that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Lattimore, 25, was initially facing a fourth-degree felony for possessing a loaded handgun that was believed to have been stolen after being arrested in Cleveland, Ohio back in March but according to ESPN, the charge was dropped last week.  

IN NFL STAR’S GUN ARREST VIDEO, POLICE WARN: ‘YOU’RE GONNA SHOOT YOUR D--- OFF’ 

He instead pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of failing to inform officers that he was carrying a concealed firearm during a traffic stop. 

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore stretches during football practice at the TCU indoor facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. 

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore stretches during football practice at the TCU indoor facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

According to court records, a six-month jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN in a statement: "We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review."

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore celebrates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore celebrates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Lattimore is a three-time Pro Bowl defensive back and Cleveland native. The Saints selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he’s proven to be one of the best defenders in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons in the NFL.

In nine games he played this season, Lattimore totaled 37 tackles and one interception for a 20-yard gain. 

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, No. 33, carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, No. 23, and outside linebacker Demario Davis on a 15-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, No. 33, carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, No. 23, and outside linebacker Demario Davis on a 15-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

