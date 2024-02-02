Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints' Juwan Johnson hopes to build chemistry with Derek Carr after team's recent QB woes

Johnson has been with the Saints since 2020 and has caught touchdowns from 5 Saints QBs

Tight end Juwan Johnson joined the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 season just as Drew Brees was ending his career and Sean Payton was at the tail end of his tenure as head coach.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent when he joined the Saints and has emerged as a roster mainstay. 

While he’s been a constant on the roster, the quarterback position has been in flux. 

The Saints started Brees, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Jameis Winston, Ian Book and Andy Dalton before acquiring Derek Carr from the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2023 season.

Juwan Johnson vs Panthers

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson during warmups before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Dec. 10, 2023. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

Three of Johnson’s four touchdown catches came from Carr and the other came from Hill.

He’s also caught touchdowns from Dalton, Winston and Siemian. As the league year turns from 2023 to 2024, Johnson told Fox News Digital he’s hoping to build continuity with Carr in the offseason.

"I’ve caught passes from about eight different quarterbacks since I’ve been in the league," Johnson said. "Me and Derek’s relationship has been pretty good. We’ve always had a pretty good relationship, I think. Our faith brings us together, but I think it’s really fun. 

Juwan Johnson makes catch vs Titans

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson catches a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sept. 10, 2023. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

"I’m about to go see him in a couple of weeks just building chemistry. I just think the friendship part is what continues off the field, on the field. We’re just having fun. Just building a friendship and seeing how that permeates on the field."

Carr threw for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns in his first season with the Saints while playing in all 17 games.

Derek Carr celebrates

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the first half at Caesars Superdome Jan. 7, 2024, in New Orleans.  (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A healthy New Orleans team could contend for the NFC South in 2024. The Saints narrowly missed out on a division title to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. 

