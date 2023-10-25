Saints head coach insinuates Chris Olave will play after speeding arrest: 'Not going to make any more of it'

Chris Olave's arrest late Monday night likely will not affect his playing status this weekend.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was handcuffed after going 70 in a 35 mph zone, police said, "recklessly maneuvering" between lanes and around drivers.

However, the organization seems to be moving on from the sophomore receiver's mishap quickly. Head coach Dennis Allen says the team is "not going to make" his arrest "any more" than what it is.

"He was arrested for speeding and reckless driving," Allen said to reporters on Wednesday, via OutKick. "That’s something that we’ve had a chance to sit down and visit with him. He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he just has got to slow down. That’s really what it was, so we’re not going to make any more of it than that."

The 2022 first-round draft pick was arrested at around 9 p.m. on Monday night in a New Orleans suburb.

"Officers clocked a Dodge Charger traveling at 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. The distance from where the vehicle turned off from Williams Boulevard and where the vehicle was clocked at that speed was only a two-block distance," a press release reads.

"The vehicle was observed traveling in a reckless manner maneuvering between lanes and around other drivers," the statement continues.

Olave, 23, was booked into the Kenner County Jail and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He was released just before midnight.

Olave, an Ohio State product, leads the Saints this season with 39 catches for 471 yards and has caught one touchdown. He finished his rookie campaign with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will next travel to Indianapolis for a Week 8 matchup against the Colts.

Fox News' Paulina Dedah contributed to this report.