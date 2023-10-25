Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints

Saints head coach insinuates Chris Olave will play after speeding arrest: 'Not going to make any more of it'

Olave was arrested Monday and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Chris Olave's arrest late Monday night likely will not affect his playing status this weekend.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was handcuffed after going 70 in a 35 mph zone, police said, "recklessly maneuvering" between lanes and around drivers.

However, the organization seems to be moving on from the sophomore receiver's mishap quickly. Head coach Dennis Allen says the team is "not going to make" his arrest "any more" than what it is.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Olave runs the ball

Chris Olave, #12 of the New Orleans Saints, runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game at the Caesars Superdome on October 19, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"He was arrested for speeding and reckless driving," Allen said to reporters on Wednesday, via OutKick. "That’s something that we’ve had a chance to sit down and visit with him. He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he just has got to slow down. That’s really what it was, so we’re not going to make any more of it than that."

The 2022 first-round draft pick was arrested at around 9 p.m. on Monday night in a New Orleans suburb.

"Officers clocked a Dodge Charger traveling at 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. The distance from where the vehicle turned off from Williams Boulevard and where the vehicle was clocked at that speed was only a two-block distance," a press release reads.

Chris Olave warms up

Chris Olave, #12 of the New Orleans Saints, warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 15, 2023, in Houston, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

ROOKIE WILL LEVIS TABBED AS TITANS' STARTER DUE TO RYAN TANNEHILL'S INJURY: REPORT

"The vehicle was observed traveling in a reckless manner maneuvering between lanes and around other drivers," the statement continues.

Olave, 23, was booked into the Kenner County Jail and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He was released just before midnight. 

Olave, an Ohio State product, leads the Saints this season with 39 catches for 471 yards and has caught one touchdown. He finished his rookie campaign with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

Chris Olave pulls down the ball

Chris Olave, #12 of the New Orleans Saints, bobbles and catches a 42 yard pass against C.J. Henderson #23, of the Carolina Panthers, during the third quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints are coming off a 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will next travel to Indianapolis for a Week 8 matchup against the Colts.

Fox News' Paulina Dedah contributed to this report.