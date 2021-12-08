Former Saints player Glenn Foster involved in police chase, jail altercation before in-custody death: reports

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster was involved in a high-speed police chase in Alabama and an altercation with another inmate involving officers while in custody before his mysterious death on Monday, according to reports.

Foster, 31, was arrested late Friday night after police say he was traveling at around 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to NOLA.com . His speed prompted police pursuit.

Reform Police Department Chief Richard Black told the outlet on Tuesday that a nearby police department joined the chase after Foster reached speeds reaching 100 mph. He was eventually stopped using a "spike strip" and was subsequently involved in "small, minor tussle" with arresting officers before being taken into custody, Black said.

Foster was booked in the Pickens County Jail but Black said he became concerned about the former NFL player’s unusual behavior and contacted his parents on Saturday to arrange a bond and have him admitted to the hospital.

Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr., told The Washington Post that he explained to the chief that his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had recently had a manic episode and needed medical attention, but when they arrived at the jail they were informed that he was involved in an "altercation" with another inmate and was now under the jurisdiction of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

While being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press.

He had an initial court appearance before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, who noted that he was "non-compliant and refused to respond to answer any questions" aside from demanding an attorney, the judge wrote.

Based on police observations and how Foster behaved, the judge said Foster was "not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others" and ordered him held without bond for a mental evaluation.

But according to The Post, when he arrived at the medical facility on Monday, he was unresponsive and eventually pronounced dead.

"Since Friday night, my son, who needed medical treatment for his manic or bipolar episode, never received any treatment," Foster Sr. told the newspaper. "I don’t know what happened with him physically while he was in the jail because they wouldn’t let us see him."

According to the family, the sheriff’s office said there was no incident when he was first placed in transport. They were also told they could not see him because of COVID restrictions, according to the report.

Foster’s family has many questions surrounding the circumstances of his death, which is being investigated by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Originally from Chicago, Foster has been living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played two seasons for the Saints at defensive end, appearing in 17 games in 2013 and 2014.

