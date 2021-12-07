Glenn Foster, former NFL player, dead at 31; was in Alabama police custody: reports

Glenn Foster, a former defensive lineman for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, died in law enforcement custody in Alabama earlier this week, according to reports.

Foster, 31, died Monday after being taken to jail in Pickens County on assault and robbery charges, AL.com of Alabama reported.

Jail records show Pickens County authorities had booked Foster into jail early Saturday on charges of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police, NOLA.com of New Orleans reported.

The sheriff’s office referred further questions to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, which did not respond to a request for information, the news outlet reported.

Foster’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as part of the investigation into his death, AL.com reported.

The Chicago native's wife and parents said Tuesday they were preparing a statement about his death, NOLA.com reported.

Foster’s death was announced online by Kam Buckner, a state lawmaker in Illinois, where Foster had played college football for the University of Illinois.

"No words right now. Rest Powerfully, Little Brother," Buckner wrote.

Foster joined the Saints in 2013 but became injured during the 2014 season and failed to make the team’s roster in 2015, NOLA.com reported.

He remained in Louisiana and ran a granite countertop business, the report said.