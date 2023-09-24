Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints

Saints' Derek Carr leaves game vs Packers with shoulder injury

Carr had a touchdown pass before was taken out of the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New Orleans Saints star Derek Carr left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter after he appeared to be shaken up after a tackle.

Carr walked off of the field under his own power with 10:39 to go in the quarter. Packers pass-rusher Rashan Gary had just sacked Carr. It was the third sack of the day for the Packers. Jameis Winston was seen warming up on the sideline as medical personnel attended to Carr.

Derek Carr comes onto the field

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints before the Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Carr was 13-of-18 with 103 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He had a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham in the first quarter to help New Orleans go up 7-0 early.

He was questionable to return to the game due to a shoulder injury and later ruled out.

Winston eventually came in as Carr’s replacement.

Derek Carr looks to pass

Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints attempts a pass against the Packers on Sept. 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Carr was the prized free agent signing of the Saints during the offseason. He spent nine years with the Las Vegas Raiders before the two sides decided to part ways.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes for the Raiders last season. So far this year, he has 533 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Jimmy Graham touchdown

New Orleans Saints teammates celebrate a receiving touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 24, 2023. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New Orleans entered the game against the Packers with a 2-0 record.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.