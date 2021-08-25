Saints' CJ Gardner-Johnson calls crackdown on taunting 'bulls---'

New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is among those unhappy with the NFL’s latest policy change to crack down on taunting.

Gardner-Johnson told reporters on Tuesday he thought the anti-taunting emphasis was "bulls---."

"To be real, the rule is bulls---. Excuse my language, but you can’t stop the emotional players from being who we are. Not me, who we are. A lot of players wear their emotions on their sleeves. … It is what it is," he said, via The Athletic.

He called the sport a "rollercoaster of emotions" and wondered how referees were going to curb players’ excitement for making a good play.

Gardner-Johnson drew the attention of everyone in the NFL world when he got into it with Chicago Bears players in the regular season and the playoffs. Tensions boiled over when Bears wide receiver Javon Wims punched the defensive player in the helmet. It later led to a two-game suspension for Wims.

Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller shoved Gardner-Johnson in the face during the two teams’ NFC wild card game. Both Miller and Gardner-Johnson received offsetting personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct and Miller was ejected.

Gardner-Johnson is entering his third season with the Saints. He played in 15 games in 2020 and had one interception and a sack.