New Orleans Saints' Cam Jordan jabs referees after blown fumble call

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan expressed his frustrations with officials after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Jordan recovered a fumble in the second quarter after Rams quarterback Jared Goff was thought to have lost the ball. Jordan picked the loose ball up and returned it to the end zone for what he thought was a touchdown. The score could have changed the momentum of the game.

However, the referees blew the play dead by initially calling it an incomplete pass. Upon further review, the ruling on the field was reversed and the Saints were credited with a fumble recovery but not the touchdown — even though Jordan had run it back for a score.

“I didn't even hear the whistle,” Jordan said during the postgame press conference, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I grabbed the ball, 15, 20 yards down the field. Allegedly a whistle was blown — clearly, I mean, a whistle was blown. Normally you let the play happen. Any Foot Locker — I mean, referee — usually tells you, you let the play happen, then you go back and review the play.”

Jordan later tweeted he didn’t mean any disrespect to Foot Locker.

The Saints have been draped in officiating controversy since the blown pass interference penalty in the NFC Championship game against the Rams.

On Sunday, the Rams didn’t appear to need any other controversial calls to seal the victory. Los Angeles defeated New Orleans, 27-9.