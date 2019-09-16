Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Odell Beckham Jr. ad trolls former team ahead of his return to MetLife Stadium


By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. will return to MetLife Stadium on Monday night in a marquee matchup when the Cleveland Browns go up against the New York Jets. He announced his presence in New York City with an ad trolling his former team.

The ad appeared in Times Square in the traditional Browns orange and white. It read, “New Team Who Dis?” It also showed a picture of Beckham in some kind of expensive shades.

ODELL BECKHAM JR ALLEGES 'BOUNTYGATE' COACH TOLD PLAYERS TO TAKE HIM OUT OF 2017 PRESEASON GAME

The spot was for Pedialyte, a hydration drink meant for children who are sick but has been used in recent years for adults to recover from a hangover.

“I learned about Pedialyte from my mom,” Beckham, who will serve as the company’s “creative director,” said in a statement. “And since then I’ve been turning to it not just when I am training or playing, but also when I’m traveling, whenever I need it — because it works. Now, I’m excited to tell my fans all about it.”

ODELL BECKHAM JR. SAYS HE PLANS TO WEAR FLASHY WATCH AGAIN DESPITE NFL RULE VIOLATION

Beckham already created a stir prior to the game against the Browns. He accused current Jets defensive coordinator – and former Browns assistant – Gregg Williams of telling players to injure him during a preseason game when he was a member of the New York Giants.

Williams, who had been suspended for an entire season due to his involvement in “Bountygate” when he was a coach for the New Orleans Saints, denied ever telling players to injure Beckham or anyone else.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.