Saints' Alvin Kamara faces lawsuit following February assault accusation at Las Vegas casino

Alvin Kamara is facing a $10 million lawsuit from the man who previously accused the New Orleans Saints running back of assault at a Las Vegas casino.

According to the suit, Darnell Green of Harris County, Texas, is listed as the plaintiff. The complaint states Greene has continued to receive medical care, and the injuries he sustained during the alleged assault will require multiple surgeries.

The lawsuit was filed in the Civil District Court of New Orleans Friday, according to ESPN. It alleged that Kamara shoved Greene into a wall and punched him multiple times in the face.

The lawsuit continues to say that three other individuals with Kamara stomped on Greene's chest, legs and face. At one point, Greene became unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture to one of his eyes, the police report stated.

The plaintiff accuses Kamara of bragging about the assault to one of his friends as they were leaving the club.

Las Vegas Police said the alleged attack happened Feb. 5 around 6 a.m. near an elevator at Drai's nightclub outside the Cromwell Casino.

Police said the incident started when Kamara put his hand on the man’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator. The man then pushed Kamara's hand away.

A few hours later, Kamara participated in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Police interviewed him after the game.

Kamara was later arrested on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He posted bond for his release from the Clark County jail a short time later.

Several scheduled court hearings have been postponed. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Greene has hired Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee is the same lawyer representing several women who have accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Kamara faces charges of misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery and felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Greene is seeking compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million.

Kamara has played in three of the five Saints games this season.

The NFL has not levied any discipline against Kamara during the ongoing investigation.