Sacramento State outfielder hit by pitch seven times in doubleheader

Sacramento State outfielder Matt Masciangelo can be proud of his on-base percentage two games in the 2024 college baseball season.

In his debut for Sacramento State on Friday, Masciangelo was hit by a pitch seven times in eight plate appearances during a doubleheader against Loyola Marymount.

Masciangelo was hit three times in Game 1 and four times in Game 2, and said none of the HBP's "felt malicious."

MIKE MARTIN, WINNINGEST COACH IN COLLEGE BASEBALL HISTORY, DEAD AT 79

"Baseball is a game full of surprises, and this was one for the books," Masciangelo told MLB.com. "As fate would have it, I consistently found my way to first base without swinging the bat. Maybe it was my stance or the pitchers' game plan to come inside, but either way, it was an unusual way to get on base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I always approach the plate with a plan to drive the ball, but it didn’t work out that way tonight. I’m just glad I was able to get on base and give my team a chance to score runs."

Only one MLB player has ever been hit by a pitch as many as five times in a doubleheader, according to MLB.com.

Masciangelo, a junior, transferred to Sacramento State from Cal State Bakersfield . He was hit by a pitch only once last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After the third HBP in the first game, I couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation," Masciangelo told MLB.com. "It's not every day you find yourself trotting to first base , multiple times, without swinging. I guess it was after that moment I realized this was completely ludicrous. I had four more balls unfortunately find me after that, but hey, I’ll take the on-base percentage bump."