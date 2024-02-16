Expand / Collapse search
Divsion II women's basketball player sets NCAA record with incredible 44 rebound game

Lauryn Taylor of Francis Marion set the mark on Thursday

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
Women’s college basketball had a monster Thursday night. 

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark became the NCAA women's all-time leading scorer, and Francis Marion center Lauryn Taylor grabbed 44 rebounds against North Greenville in a Division II matchup, an all-time record for all divisions. 

A view of a basketball rack

A general view of practice basketballs sitting on a rack is seen during a college women's basketball game between the Toledo Rockets and the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 8, 2022 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taylor hauled in 30 defensive rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds to shatter the previous record of 40 rebounds in a single game, set in 1983 by Deborah Temple of Delta State. 

Taylor was not just dominant on the glass, as she added a career-high 34 points in an 85-62 win. 

In Division I, it was Clark who stole the show. 

Needing just eight points to break the scoring record set by Kelsey Plum, Clark wasted no time against the Michigan Wolverines, drilling a 35-foot three-pointer just minutes into the first quarter for the record. 

Caitlin Clark celebrates

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

"I don’t know if you could script it any better," Clark said. "Just to do it in this fashion, I’m very grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so many people who have been my foundation in everything I’ve done since I was a young little girl. You all knew I was going to shoot the logo 3 for the record."

Clark finished the night with a school-record 49 points as the Hawkeyes defeated Michigan, 106-89. 

Caitlin Clark celebrates with her teammates

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark, #22, celebrates with teammates during a presentation after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa moved to 23-3 with the win and has four regular season games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament. 

"It’s been a little bit of a distraction, but a good distraction, right?" Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. "You want these kinds of distractions for your team. But at the same time, it’s time now for us to really focus on making our team better and getting ready for Indiana next week, the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

