Ryan Fitzpatrick suggests former Giants QB Daniel Jones 'take the rest of the year off'

Ryan Fitzpartick suggests former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones "take the rest of the year off."

Jones' tumultuous tenure with the Giants ended after the team benched the 2019 first-round draft pick and granted Jones' request to be released.

The decision to part ways with Jones was described as a mutual agreement, and Giants President and co-owner John Mara said moving on from Jones "would be best for him and for the team." Now that Jones has cleared waivers, he can explore options in the free agent market.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpartick, who played for nine teams during his career, offered the former Giants signal-caller some advice.

While Jones is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, Fitzpatrick suggested the 27-year-old sit out for the remainder of the 2024 season and focus on finding a new home for 2025.

"I'm really happy that New York released him because I think it puts him out of his misery a little bit. They didn’t have to do that," Fitzpatrick said. "And my advice to him — I wouldn’t sign anywhere. I would just take the rest of the year."

Fitzpatrick also questioned the value of Jones landing with a team in 2024 that is effectively out of playoff contention.

"I don't think there's a reason to sign as a backup somewhere," he continued. "I don't think there’s a reason to sign on a bad team and go play more games."

Fitzpatrick said Jones has an opportunity to rejuvenate his career. If Jones lands in a good situation, Fitzpatrick appears confident his future could resemble Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold's resurgence.

"This is one of those moments where he truly gets to hit reset in his career, relax a little bit, take the offseason, find a good landing spot," Fitzpatrick said. "And he’s the type of guy that can land on his feet. He could have that Sam Darnold-type resurgence with the right scheme, with the right place, with the right coaches, but he’s got to play a lot better than he has."

The Giants lost 30-7 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first game without Jones this season.

