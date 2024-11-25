Giants coach Brian Daboll doesn't feel he's losing locker room despite players calling out lack of effort

When you hear a star player say the team played "soft as f---" after yet another blowout loss, the head coach is going to be questioned about whether he still has control of the locker room.

That's what happened to Brian Daboll on Monday morning following the New York Giants' loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-7.

Rookie receiver Malik Nabers, frustrated he didn't see a single target from new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito in the first half, was blunt with his team assessment after the game, which Daboll said led to some conversations.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Leek and I talked last night. We talked this morning. He’s a very competitive individual," Daboll told members of the media. "Again, you want to get the ball in his hands, and I gotta do a better job getting the ball in his hands early. He’s a smart young guy who’s very competitive. When you lose like that, it’s a frustrating thing, but we’ve had good communication as we’ve always had."

Daboll added that he was going to keep what was said in-house, but Nabers wasn't the only one who felt the team lacked effort in the first game post-Daniel Jones' release.

STEPHEN A. SMITH'S CLAIM THAT GIANTS REACHED OUT TO ESPN ABOUT ELLE DUNCAN'S CRITICISM IS FALSE: REPORT

Team captain Dexter Lawrence, who was vocal about the Jones situation, also said the team was playing "soft" on Sunday, while offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor said, "I personally don't think everybody is giving 100%."

With a 2-9 record now and the organization virtually punting on the season with the release of Jones, who many believed was their best quarterback on the roster despite his own struggles, it's hard to rally the troops to finish the year strong.

But Daboll continues to say he believes in the process and culture that he and the coaching staff have in the locker room.

"I believe in what we do. Obviously, the results have not shown themselves," Daboll said. "I believe in the people, and we’ll continue to work as hard as we can, but certainly you think about things you need to change, whether it’s plays – whatever it may be. You’re always thinking what can you do better, and obviously there’s things you can do better.

"I feel good about our communication with the players, with the coaches. Certainly not happy about the results, but I expect a lot from those guys, and they should expect a lot from me. Again, there’s good communication process, but when you lose like that, it’s a frustrating thing."

Daboll, of course, doesn't want his players to be speaking about their frustrations publicly, but like he said, he respects their opinions on the matter.

It is tough for the Giants, though, because there are still six games left on the schedule, including a quick turnaround against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving this week. Players are frustrated with the results, and losing six straight games is strenuous in a locker room no matter the sport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But in the NFL, finishing strong is paramount for players looking to remain on a team, or get a new contract. For coaches, finishing strong can be the difference between another year leading the team, or having to look for a new job next season.

That's the unfortunate reality Daboll and some players in the locker room find themselves in with those remaining games on the schedule.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.