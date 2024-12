A wild brawl ensued after Saturday's Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus.

After Michigan pulled off the unlikely victory, members of the team attempted to plant a UM flag at midfield, a big no-no in college football.

The Buckeyes took offense and did what they could to stop it. And that led to violence and police resorting to pepper spray to break things up.

Despite the incident turning ugly, OSU head coach Ryan Day seemed to defend his players.

"I don’t know all the details, but I know these guys were looking to put a flag on our field, and we’re not going to let that happen," Day said after the game.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, who waved goodbye to Buckeyes fans in the crowd after the Wolverines' final stop, took the high road.

"It was emotion on both sides. It can’t happen. … We got to handle it better," Moore said.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullins, who ran for over 100 yards in the contest, said the moment was "bad for the sport," saying it was "classless" for the Buckeyes to take it to that level.

"It was such a great game. You hate to see stuff like that happen after the game. Bad for the sport, bad for college football. But, at the end of the game, they gotta learn how to lose, man," Mullins said. "You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game. We had 60 minutes and four quarters to do all that fighting, and now people want to talk and fight. That's wrong. It's bad for the game — classless in my opinion — and people want to be better."

It was the fourth year in a row Michigan defeated Ohio State after the Buckeyes had won 15 of 16 meetings.

