Ryan Blaney discusses NASCAR fight at All-Star Race, compares racing melees to other sports' altercations

A crash at NASCAR's All-Star Race, where no points are awarded, resulted in fists flying in the garage area.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a brawl after the No. 8 finished in 10th place in the race. The two were then seen exchanging words when Stenhouse threw a punch.

The two had to be separated as crews from both teams started to get after one another.

Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney said he didn't see the fight, but after he watched video, he remarked "it was a wild one."

"Tempers flare all the time. No matter what you do, sometimes they boil over. You have disagreements, and sometimes hands are thrown," Blaney said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"Tensions are high. It’s just one of those things in sports. Sometimes, they boil over, and that’s what happens. Guys disagree, and emotions get the best of them. It was a wild one, that’s for sure.

"It’s hard to calm the adrenaline down when you’re running 200 miles an hour."

There's not much difference between altercations in NASCAR and any other sport, the 30-year-old says.

"I can’t relate to what other players go through in their sport, what’s maybe dirty or not," Blaney said. "I’m sure you go to football, someone’s trying to get you low. That’s probably a no-no, and guys get ticked off about that. Racing’s kind of the same. You get intentionally wrecked, you’re gonna be pretty mad about that.

"Just like anything else, disagreements lead to people putting hands on people and makes some exciting TV. But, yeah, just like anything, you think you were wronged, you’re going to try to make it right."

NASCAR fined Stenhouse $75,000 and suspended his father and two crew members for their involvement in the brawl. Busch and his teammates received no punishment.

In a shouting match after the fight, Stenhouse threatened to wreck Busch this weekend at Charlotte. NASCAR is expected to meet with Stenhouse to warn that any retaliation on the track would likely result in more serious penalties for the JTG Daugherty Racing driver.

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass contributed to this report.

