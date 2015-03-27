Russia beats back Austria to stay alive in Davis Cup

Russia remained alive in the Davis set victory over Alexander Peya and Oliver Marach.

Davydenko and Youzhny posted a 7-6 (7-1), 6-7 (7-9), 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win, but Austria still leads the best-of-five tie, 2-1, and can wrap it up with one victory in Sunday's reverse singles.

Jurgen Melzer, who beat Igor Kunitsyn in five sets Friday, will get the first chance Sunday to close it out for Austria when he takes on Alex Bogomolov Jr., who was a four-set loser Friday against Andreas Haider-Maurer. Kunitsyn and Haider-Maurer are scheduled for the fifth rubber.

Russia is 2-0 all-time against Austria in Davis Cup play, although both of those ties came while it was part of the former Soviet Union, in 1981 and 1984.

The winner will face Spain in April's quarterfinals after the defending Davis Cup champs advanced past Kazakhstan on Saturday.