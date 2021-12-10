Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Russell Wilson commits to Seahawks amid trade rumors: 'Hopefully I can play here 20 years'

Wilson, according to a report, would consider waiving his no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos or Saints

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tried to downplay rumors of an offseason trade, telling reporters on Thursday he hopes to stay in Seattle for "20 years." 

The Seahawks' disappointing season coupled with Wilson's lackluster performance following a finger injury has fueled speculation of a trade, and a report on Wednesday from sportswriter Jordan Schultz fanned the flames after citing sources who say Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants, Denver Broncos or New Orleans Saints

SEAHAWKS’ PETE CARROLL ON RUSSELL WILSON FOLLOWING WASHINGTON LOSS: ‘HE’S GOT TO DO BETTER’ 

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks participates in warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. 

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks participates in warmups prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"That’s not in my head right now at all," Wilson said, via Yahoo Sports, when asked about his future. "I didn’t say that. I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously, I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment."

He was asked again about his plans to finish out his contract, which expires at the end of the 2022 season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

"That’s my hope," Wilson said. "My hope’s not just to fulfill it. Hopefully, I can play here 20 years and my career. Will that happen? I don’t know. That’s my prayer, that’s my hope. That stuff’s in the future, that stuff’s down the road. I think my mission, my focus is only on right now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is congratulated by head coach Pete Carroll after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is congratulated by head coach Pete Carroll after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

After losing three consecutive games for the first time as the Seahawks' starting quarterback and some harsh criticism from head coach Pete Carroll, Wilson led Seattle to a much-needed win over the San Francisco 49ers last week in his best performance since coming back from surgery.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com