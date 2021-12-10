Russell Wilson commits to Seahawks amid trade rumors: 'Hopefully I can play here 20 years'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tried to downplay rumors of an offseason trade, telling reporters on Thursday he hopes to stay in Seattle for "20 years."

The Seahawks' disappointing season coupled with Wilson's lackluster performance following a finger injury has fueled speculation of a trade, and a report on Wednesday from sportswriter Jordan Schultz fanned the flames after citing sources who say Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the New York Giants , Denver Broncos or New Orleans Saints .

"That’s not in my head right now at all," Wilson said, via Yahoo Sports , when asked about his future. "I didn’t say that. I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Obviously, I love Seattle. This is a place I’ve loved every day, every moment."

He was asked again about his plans to finish out his contract, which expires at the end of the 2022 season.

"That’s my hope," Wilson said. "My hope’s not just to fulfill it. Hopefully, I can play here 20 years and my career. Will that happen? I don’t know. That’s my prayer, that’s my hope. That stuff’s in the future, that stuff’s down the road. I think my mission, my focus is only on right now."

