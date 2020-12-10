Russell Wilson believes he could have made it as baseball player

Russell Wilson said he could have been a better baseball player than football player.

The Seattle Seahawks star said in a recent episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take” that he could have gone pro if he focused more on the sport over football.

“I always feel like baseball was actually my best sport,” he said.

“Baseball was actually my love. I played that since I was young. That was probably the sport -- was probably one of my best sports.”

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Wilson in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB Draft out of high school. He didn’t sign with them and three years later the Colorado Rockies drafted him in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of North Carolina State – two years before the Seahawks took him in 2012.

He played two seasons in the Rockies’ minor league system before he joined the Seahawks. He made appearances with the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees during their spring trainings in various years.

When asked whether he was better than New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow, Wilson said he hasn’t actually seen the former Denver Broncos quarterback play, but he has confidence in himself.