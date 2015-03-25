Royals rally late to down Twins

The Kansas City Royals rallied to score four runs in the eighth inning, capped with a two-run home run by Lorenzo Cain, and defeated the Minnesota Twins, 7-3, in the rubber match of a three- game series at Kauffman Stadium.

With Jared Burton (0-3) pitching for Minnesota, Alex Gordon hit a leadoff double and scored on a single by Eric Hosmer. After Salvador Perez grounded into a fielder's choice to second, Billy Butler ripped a double to right to score Perez. Three batters later, Cain hammered a 3-1 pitch to left.

Chris Getz drove in two runs while Perez had an RBI for the Royals.

"Getting the bats going tonight was definitely great for our team," said Cain. "Hopefully we can keep it going, keep scoring runs and do a great job for our pitchers."

Kansas City starter Wade Davis needed 106 pitches to get through five innings, allowing three runs -- all unearned -- on four hits and three walks. Tim Collins (2-1) pitched perfectly through the seventh and eighth innings to pick up the win.

Twins starter Mike Pelfrey threw a season-high 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk. Ryan Doumit had a two-run homer while Jamey Carroll scored off a wild pitch by Davis.

The Twins scored all three of their runs in the first. Carroll reached second base on a fieldingerror by Mike Moustakas to start the game. Two batters later, Josh Willingham struck out on a wild pitch but was able to reach first while Carroll scored. After Justin Morneau struck out, Doumit smashed a 1-0 pitch to right.

"Offensive we score early and then we really didn't do anything after that," said Twins manager Ron Gardenhire. "We had chances again with people out there. We're just not getting anyone in. We had some big hits in the first inning. Doumit had the big homer, but after that we went cold."

The Royals answered back in the second. Butler, Moustakas and Cain connected on three straight singles, loading the bases. However, Butler was thrown out at the plate after Derek Lough hit a grounder towards third. Next up was Getz, who delivered a single to left, scoring Moustakas and Cain.

Kansas City went hitless for the next three innings before Hosmer smacked a double deep to left with one out in the sixth. Perez then singled to right, plating Hosmer and tying the game at 3-3.

Greg Holland came to pitch in the ninth for the Royals. He gave up a one-out double by Pedro Florimon but got Carroll and Joe Mauer out to end the game.

Game Notes

Mauer was 0-for-4 with a walk ... The Twins were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position ... Butler was 6-for-10 with three doubles and two RBI this series ... Kansas City is 174-172 all-time against Minnesota. They next play each other on June 27-30 at Target Field.