Rose finally back on court for Bulls

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - After 525 days on the sidelines, 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose made his long-awaited return to the hardwood on Saturday, helping the Chicago Bulls to an 82-76 win over the Indiana Pacers in the preseason opener for both teams.

Rose, who tore the ACL in his left knee in the first game of the 2012 NBA playoffs and infamously missed the entire 2012-13 season, scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and added three assists over 20 minutes of play.

Luol Deng finished with 15 points and Taj Gibson chipped in with 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Bulls.

Paul George and David West finished with 14 points apiece and Roy Hibbert added 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Pacers, who took the Miami Heat to the brink of elimination in the 2013 Eastern Conference finals.

Danny Granger, who also missed nearly the entire 2012-13 campaign with a knee injury, dropped in six points and two assists over 28 minutes.