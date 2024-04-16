Rory McIlroy gets caught up in LIV Golf rumors, supposedly offered massive deal: report

Rory McIlroy was once one of the biggest opponents of LIV Golf and a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour and those who decided to stay with the legacy league amid the emergence of the renegade series.

It appeared on Monday that McIlroy’s icy attitude toward LIV Golf has thawed enough to be caught up in rumors about him being offered a massive deal.

LIV Golf executives are rumored to have offered McIlroy about $850 million and 2% equity in the organization, British media outlet City A.M. reported, citing two sources. Those sources told the outlet the deal was "close."

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf and representatives for McIlroy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. City A.M. noted that LIV’s teams are filled up and McIlroy is slated for the next PGA Tour event, which could mean either he is not making the jump to the rival league, or he is on pace to join them before the start of their 2025 season.

He turned his attention to the RBC Heritage after finishing tied for 22nd at the Masters.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday the claim about McIlroy was not true.

McIlroy said earlier this month the PGA Tour and LIV Golf split was unsustainable.

"There needs to be a correction," he said, via ESPN. "I think what's happening is not sustainable right now, so something needs to happen to try to bring it all back together so we can all move forward so we don't have this division that's sort of ongoing.

"They keep going down those different paths and I just don't see how that benefits anyone in the long run. ... I think [it's] a shame for the overall game of golf."

He also admitted that LIV does "have do have some of the best players in the world that are playing some really good golf."

McIlroy’s former agent, Andrew "Chubby" Chandler, suggested the Northern Irishman could make the switch.

"It’s typical Rory," Chandler said of McIlroy, per Bunkered. "Rory is not shy in having an opinion and not slow to apologize if he’s got that wrong. When he turned pro in 2008, we were sat on a bench at Gleneagles and I had Rory telling me that the Ryder Cup meant nothing at all to him. ‘It was just an exhibition match. I’m here to win majors.’ There’s nobody bigger into the Ryder Cup now than Rory McIlroy."