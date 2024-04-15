Ex-PGA Tour star suggests Tiger Woods' alleged PED use was known in the sport

Salacious rumors about Tiger Woods possibly using performance-enhancing drugs in the midst of his stellar golf career have been around for years.

Former PGA Tour star Mark Lye mentioned the rumors again on Monday in an interview with OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." Dakich asked whether "it was felt by many around golf – people that really know – that Tiger Woods has used ‘roids in the past or may have used ‘roids in the past?"

"Yes, that is. It is except for the people in Tiger’s corner. ‘You better shut up about it.’ Nobody ever gone out like that," Lye said. "Nobody’s ever said that like I’m saying it right now. There’s just no doubt. And I would say about 80 or 90% of the people out there know something ain’t right."

Lye, who won on the PGA Tour in 1983 and finished tied for sixth at the 1984 Masters, didn’t get into specifics, but rumors about Woods and steroids have popped up in the past.

Woods’ treatment from controversial Canadian doctor Anthony Galea was detailed in the 2014 book "Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez, Biogenesis and the Quest to End Baseball’s Steroid Era." Woods’ former swing coach, Hank Haney, told Golf Digest at the time he never saw Woods do "anything like that" and was unsure "how it would help him."

Former PGA Tour player Dan Olsen said in July 2015, without evidence, that Woods was secretly suspended from the organization for failing a drug test.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, and the PGA Tour both denied the claim. Steinberg said at the time that the claims were "absolutely, unequivocally and completely false." Olsen later retracted his claim.

Steinberg didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Lye’s remarks.

Woods played all four rounds of the Masters at Augusta this past weekend. He finished 16-over par in one of the worst performances of his career.