Rondo, Cousins lead Kings to 132-114 win over Lakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Rajon Rondo had 21 points and eight assists and DeMarcus Cousins added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-114 on Friday night.

With Rondo running the offense and benefiting from Lakers turnovers, the Kings had a 24-point lead at halftime and continued to pad the lead in the third quarter as they evened their record to 1-1.

Rudy Gay scored 19 points for the Kings, who never trailed after the game's opening minutes. Making his first start, rookie Willie Cauley-Stein had a strong opening quarter and finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Nick Young had 17 for the Lakers, who have started the season with consecutive losses. Making his first start at point guard, No. 2 overall draft pick D'Angelo Russell had 13 points.

Kobe Bryant had 13 points in 22 minutes.