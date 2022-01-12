Ron Rivera says Washington 'might be' in the market for a quarterback this offseason

A year after the Washington Football Team won the NFC East title, they failed to even make the playoffs in 2022. A huge reason for their disappointment this past season is due to the inconsistency at the quarterback position.

On Tuesday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked if the team needs to find a quarterback this offseason. His response: "That’s an understatement."

There are a handful of solid quarterbacks in the NFL, but very few may be available when the offseason rolls around. Last year, the Los Angeles Rams paid a hefty price to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. This offseason, the Houston Texans will likely make Deshaun Watson available, and there’s a good chance Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers may leave Seattle and Green Bay, respectively.

"As we look at all avenues, and we sit down, and we talk about trading, whether it's trading for a player or trading up in the draft — what will it take? We can have an earnest conversation where we may say, 'It's going to take not just draft picks, but it may take a core player or two.' With the depth we have at certain positions, we might be," Rivera said.

Rivera said it’s a "possibility" that the team acquires a quarterback. He added that Washington will be ready to explore all options.

Heading into the 2021 season, Washington had Ryan Fitzpatrick pegged as the team’s starter. However, he suffered a season-ending injury during the first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup Taylor Heinicke stepped in and played well enough to remain the starter for the majority of the year.

With that said, Washington will certainly be in the market for a signal-caller this offseason.