Packers' Aaron Rodgers hilariously mocks Giants for QB sneak on 3rd and 9 play
Rodgers made his weekly appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Tuesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, and he decided to mock a Giants’ play call during their season-ending loss to the Washington Football Team.
The Giants were facing a third-and-9 on their own 4-yard line, and instead of attempting a pass with quarterback Jake Fromm, they decided to call a QB sneak, and they gained one yard on the play.
Rodgers said if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called that play on a third and long, it wouldn’t fly.
"Call that one [on the headset], Matt, and let’s see what happens," Rodgers said to both McAfee and cohost A.J. Hawk. "That s--- ain’t flying."
Rodgers and the top-seeded Packers will have a first-round bye in the NFL playoffs.
Rodgers, who is the favorite to win back-to-back NFL MVP awards, once again led the Packers to the NFC North crown. He threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions this past season.