Romanian gymnast's fight over floor routine score going to Swiss Federal Tribunal

Romanian Olympic gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and the country’s gymnastics federation filed an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal after she was socked 0.1 points for her floor exercise routine at the Paris Games earlier this month.

Maneca-Voinea and Romanian officials initially filed their appeal to the Center of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) amid the controversy over whether U.S. officials filed an inquiry with the judges about Jordan Chiles’ score in time. The judges took the U.S. inquiry and gave Chiles enough points to earn a bronze medal over Ana Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Romanian officials went to the CAS earlier this month, CAS agreed that U.S. officials’ challenged Chiles’ score too late. They reversed Chiles’ score and gave Barbosu the bronze medal instead. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation's attempt to have Maneca-Voinea, Barbosu and Chiles share the bronze was denied. Maneca-Voinea was placed in fourth place.

Romania’s issue was a deduction for Maneca-Voinea stepping out of bounds. However, according to USA Today, replays from the routine showed she did not step out of bounds.

CAS called its decision to deny Romanian officials’ appeal a "field of play decision."

BRAZILIAN GYMNAST SAYS SIMONE BILES, JORDAN CHILES' SPORTSMANSHIP WAS 'VERY SPECIAL' MOMENT

"The decision as to whether a 0.1 deduction was appropriate is a textbook example of a ‘field of play’ decision, one that does not permit the arbitrators to substitute their views for that of the referee," the panel said. "It warrants the non-interference of CAS as it entails the exercise of judgment by the referee, based on expertise in the ‘field of play.’

"Whether the judgment is right or wrong, it cannot be reviewed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

USA Gymnastics also pushed its fight to get Chiles her bronze medal back to the front steps of the Swiss Federal Tribunal as well.