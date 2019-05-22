Roger Clemens' son arrested in Texas on drunk driving charge, police say

One of the sons of former Major League Baseball star pitcher Roger Clemens was arrested in Houston early Tuesday on a drunk driving charge, police said.

Kory Allen Clemens, 30, was pulled over after officers reportedly observed him speeding down a street and running a red light.

Officers said Clemens showed signs of being intoxicated, prompting authorities to summon a special DWI officer to the scene to perform a field sobriety test, Houston police spokesman John Cannon said.

Clemens was charged with a DWI offense and released on $100 bond. If he’s convicted, he could spend up to six months in jail and be fined up to $2,000.

Kory is one of the baseball legend’s four sons.

