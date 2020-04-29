Rockies' Nolan Arenado trying to stay positive amid suspended season: 'I miss baseball every day'

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is like every other baseball fan: He misses the game.

Arenado was coming off another 40-plus home run season and was poised to help the Rockies back to the playoffs. The coronavirus pandemic shut everything down and put a damper on what could have been a very successful season for the 29-year-old player.

He detailed his day-to-day living in an article for ESPN on Tuesday. He wrote that he watches old games to see how he fared against top National League pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buhler and Jack Flaherty.

“I'm watching those games to see how I was against them, to remind myself that I could hang with those guys because I'm not having that feeling anymore. I question, who am I as a ballplayer right now?” he wrote.

“I'm trying to return to that positive mindset. I watch games, at-bats, and then I'll watch home runs just for positive reinforcement. Just to remind myself that I did that and I can still play.”

Arenado, who is now back home in California, detailed that he’s trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle and works out every day. He concedes he misses the game every day.

“I miss baseball every day,” he wrote. “There hasn't been a day that I haven't thought about it. Every day I'm hopeful that we'll play. I checked out the schedule a few times, and I text with my teammates and coaches. Sending videos of swings, talking hitting. I talk a lot of hitting with [Trevor] Story, Matt Holliday, David Dahl.

“I miss the grind, the fight, the competition. Baseball players, like a lot of athletes, are just addicted to competition. That's why we make up games to play in the offseason. That's why now we're constantly trying to compete. That's what I miss the most. You can't re-create it. There's not adrenaline that compares to facing the best in the world.”

Arenado had 41 home runs last season. It was the third time he hit more than 40 homers in a season.

Colorado finished 71-91 – good enough for fourth place in the National League West.