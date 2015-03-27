Rockies, manager Tracy have handshake deal

Jim Tracy has a handshake agreement to remain with the Colorado Rockies.

General manager Dan O'Dowd said Monday the Rockies expect their relationship with Tracy, who has managed the team for the past three seasons, "to continue for a number of years."

Tracy took over for Clint Hurdle during the 2009 season and went on to win National League Manager of the Year after leading the Rockies to a 74-42 record the rest of the way.

In November 2009, he agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the end of this season.

Tracy is 230-210 with the Rockies and has also managed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates.