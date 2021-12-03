Robert Griffin III suggests new book will detail 'my experience with sexual harassment in Washington'

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III suggested a book he plans to release will detail his "experience with sexual harassment" while he was in the organization.

Griffin’s book, "Surviving Washington," will likely be released next year and will appear to detail his experience in the franchise as the organization has come under scrutiny in recent years over allegations of a toxic environment within the franchise and sexual misconduct by former executives.

The former quarterback, who is a college football broadcaster for ESPN, wrote on Twitter in response to a Pro Football Talk article that he will talk about what he experienced.

"Sexual harassment victims should share their stories when they are ready not when you want them to. The book is not about other people’s experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. Its about my experience with sexual harassment in Washington. Hopefully you will listen," he tweeted.

Griffin’s wife, Grete, also tried to clarify what the book will be about.

"Let’s clear up a misconception about ‘Surviving Washington’. In the book, Robert is not talking about other peoples experiences with sexual harassment in Washington. He is talking about his OWN experience with sexual harassment in Washington.

"Sexual harassment victims shouldn’t be pressured into speaking up when you want them to, they should speak up when they are ready, even if it’s 7-8 years later. Hopefully this book will encourage more of you to speak up and tell your story," she tweeted.

When he first announced the book Tuesday, Griffin vowed to expose "medical mismanagement" and the "truth" about his injury during the 2012 NFL playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Griffin was a bright player for Washington and was the 2012 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. His time in Washington ended up being decimated by injuries. He played in Washington from 2012 to 2014.