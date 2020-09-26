Rob Gronkowski on lack of production in first 2 games with Buccaneers: 'I came here to block, baby'

Rob Gronkowski addressed his slow start his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his first season since stepping away from the NFL after the 2019 season.

Gronkowski acknowledged that his role isn’t going to be just catching passes. He hasn’t been used much in the passing game – with two catches on four targets for 11 yards.

“I’m a blocking tight end. I came here to block, baby,” he told reporters, according to ESPN. “So four targets is four more than I thought I was gonna get.”

Tom Brady and Gronkowski have been one of the most productive quarterback-pass catcher duos in NFL history.

“…There's [been] some times in my career where you can be targeted 15 times, and there's other times you can be targeted just a few. It all depends how the defenses are playing us, how the defenses are lining up against us, who they're taking away and all that good stuff, so it's just two weeks into the season, so just gotta go out there and just keep on fighting, just give it my all in whatever aspect of the game it is,” he said.

Gronkowski has other talented tight ends around him. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate have played well even before Brady arrived.