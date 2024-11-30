Rivalry Week flag-plants result in more full-team melees following Michigan-Ohio State brawl

Several hours after members of Michigan and Ohio State's football team brawled over a flag-plant at midfield, a similar incident occurred in North Carolina.

N.C. State defeated North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday, 35-30, and wanted to let everyone know about it.

So, shortly after the game, members of the Wolfpack tried to plant an N.C. State flag at midfield, where the Tar Heel logo sits.

UNC took exception, and players had to be separated well after many punches were thrown.

Bunches of players were on top of one another near midfield in what became a scary-looking incident.

UNC receiver J.J. Jones actually took the flag and threw it into the stands before getting into it with a member of the Wolfpack.

Eventually, N.C. State celebrated with their fans.

Even Florida and Florida State had to be separated later in the day. This situation was calmed down relatively quickly, and it did not appear that punches were thrown. Head coaches Mike Norvell and Billy Napier had an animated conversation regarding the incident, and Norvell tossed the Florida flag aside.

There was no such incident at College Station after Texas beat Texas A&M in the return of the in-state rivalry after a decade-plus hiatus.

The UNC game marked Mack Brown's finale, with the school announcing Tuesday he won't return next year.

Hollywood Smothers slipped through the middle of the line for a 2-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left to help N.C. State beat their in-state rivals.

In Florida, the Gators took home a 31-11 victory in Tallahassee in what has been a season to forget for the Seminoles.

Both the Wolfpack and Tar Heels await bowl destinations – with the latter also awaiting the hiring of their next coach. The Gators will also see who they play in a bowl game, while the Noles went 2-10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

