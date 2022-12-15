Expand / Collapse search
Richard Sherman starts awkward confrontation with Seattle radio host during interview

Sherman made an appearance on the 'Brock and Salk' show with former teammate K.J. Wright

Richard Sherman may be out of the NFL, but that doesn’t mean he forgot what people said about him, especially when he left Seattle. 

The former Seahawks cornerback, who won a Super Bowl in Seattle, was invited to appear on the "Brock and Salk" radio show Wednesday by former teammate K.J. Wright, who has a segment with the show each week. 

Sherman had a bone to pick with co-host Mike Salk, and he made it known on air when Salk tried to ask the Amazon Prime "Thursday Night Football" analyst a question. 

Richard Sherman talks on Thursday Night Football Kickoff before the Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

Richard Sherman talks on Thursday Night Football Kickoff before the Atlanta Falcons-Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium Nov. 10, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

"First off, I remember when I exited here, and I remember I heard some words from you that were a lot different than I had heard when I was here," Sherman told Salk via Sports Illustrated. "I’m gonna answer the questions from Brock and K.J., but we’re gonna excuse you out of this."     

Salk quickly denied Sherman’s accusation, but Sherman persisted. 

"I don’t listen to your show. … Again, you’re excused from the interview," Sherman said. 

As you’d expect from a co-host, Salk snapped back saying, "It doesn’t really work that way, Sherm. This is a show that has my name on it."

"It kinda does though," Sherman replied. 

In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman plays during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman plays during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

"That’s the only reason I’m here is because of K.J. The only reason we’re here on your show is because of K.J., not you."

While Salk said he was willing to hash out anything with Sherman, the three-time All-Pro corner said, "I don’t have the conversation for you."

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman before a game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Chicago Oct. 13, 2022.

Former NFL player and Thursday Night Football broadcaster Richard Sherman before a game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field in Chicago Oct. 13, 2022. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

It was about as awkward as a radio interview could get, though "Brock and Salk" will likely be getting a bump in ratings after the confrontation.

