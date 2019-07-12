Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New England Patriots
Published

Three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour cleans up at World Series of Poker

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Three-time Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Richard Seymour earned millions in his playing career with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. But he got a little bit richer this week.

Seymour participated in the 2019 World Series of Poker and made a run in the competition’s main event, finishing 131st out of 8,569 entrants. He came into the main event in 35th place, according to ESPN.

TENNESSEE TITANS COACH MIKE VRABEL REVEALS HORRIFYING DEAL HE'D MAKE TO WIN ANOTHER SUPER BOWL

Seymour had about 3.6 million in chips though he was forced to fold several times and his stack quickly dwindled down to 725,000 chips, according to ESPN. On his final hand, Seymour went all-in with a king of hearts and a four of diamonds but lost out to another opponent’s three-of-a-kind.

The three-time All-Pro earned $59,295 playing in the event.

Hendon Mob Poker Database, which tracks poker players’ earnings, says Seymour has earned more than $630,000 playing poker in his retirement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He retired from professional football after the 2012 season.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.