Report: Vikings, Frazier agree on extension

After orchestrating one of the largest turnarounds of the 2012 season, Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier has reportedly received a multi-year contract extension.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune confirmed the agreement through a team source, though the Vikings have yet to make a formal announcement.

Frazier, who was entering the final season of a three-year contract he signed after being named the Vikings' permanent head coach in January of 2011, helped guide Minnesota to a surprising 10-6 record and an NFC wild card berth in 2012. The Vikings finished just 3-13 in Frazier's first full campaign at the helm the previous year.

Including a 3-3 mark after replacing the fired Brad Childress for the final six games of 2010, Frazier has compiled a 16-22 overall record as the team's head coach. The 53-year-old was in his fourth season as the Vikings' defensive coordinator prior to taking over for Childress.