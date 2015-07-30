Report: Redskins to meet with former Saints DE/OLB Junior Galette

Someone had to do it, right? Under Dan Snyder's ownership, the Washington Redskins have never been scared off by a little controversy. So when talented and troubled defensive end Junior Galette hit the open market, they were immediately interested.

According to NFL's Albert Breer, the Redskins will host Galette in Richmond on Thursday. If all goes well, they won't let him leave without a contract.

After Galette was released, rumors surfaced that he was trouble within the Saints' locker room. Galette only added fuel to that fire, after allegedly going on a Twitter rant under his girlfriend's account. In the rant, some pretty heavy accusations were made about coaches and players on the Saints. Later, Galette would deny that he had any part in the rant.

With the Saints, Galette played the majority of snaps at right defensive end in Rob Ryan's 3-4 base defense. The Redskins added Stephen Paea to a roster that already had Jason Hatcher. Both of these talented defensive ends are projected to start in Redskins' DC Joe Barry's 3-4 base defense.

Gaelette would likely be competing for a rotational role, but Barry could also get creative and use him at outside linebacker, or when he goes to four-man defensive fronts in sub packages. The troubled defensive end was the Saints' best pass rusher by far in 2014. According to Pro Football Focus, he racked up 10 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and 45 additional pressures.

